    131st Bomb Wing pilot reaches 1,500-hour milestone [Image 1 of 2]

    131st Bomb Wing pilot reaches 1,500-hour milestone

    WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MO, UNITED STATES

    07.09.2016

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Mary-Dale Amison 

    131st Bomb Wing

    Airmen from the 131st Maintenance Group perform landing checks on the B-2 Spirit of Mississippi prior to Lt. Col. Jared Kennish exiting the aircraft, July 9, 2016 at Whiteman Air Force Base. During his mission, Kennish crossed the 1,500 flying-hour mark. He currently has the most hours of any pilot actively flying the B-2. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Mary-Dale Amison)

    Date Taken: 07.09.2016
    Date Posted: 12.28.2016 15:43
    Photo ID: 3079546
    VIRIN: 160709-Z-NE814-014
    Resolution: 2100x1500
    Size: 502.76 KB
    Location: WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MO, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 131st Bomb Wing pilot reaches 1,500-hour milestone [Image 1 of 2], by SMSgt Mary-Dale Amison, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Air National Guard
    Missouri Air National Guard
    1500-hour

