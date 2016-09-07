Airmen from the 131st Maintenance Group perform landing checks on the B-2 Spirit of Mississippi prior to Lt. Col. Jared Kennish exiting the aircraft, July 9, 2016 at Whiteman Air Force Base. During his mission, Kennish crossed the 1,500 flying-hour mark. He currently has the most hours of any pilot actively flying the B-2. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Mary-Dale Amison)
131st Bomb Wing pilot reaches 1,500-hour milestone
