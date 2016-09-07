131st Bomb Wing pilot reaches 1,500-hour milestone

Lt. Col. Jared Kennish, 131st Operations Group commander, Missouri Air National Guard, is presented a 1500-hour patch by Lt. Col. Timothy Rezac, 110th Bomb Squadron commander, at Whiteman Air Force Base, Mo., July 9, 2016. Kennish joins a small group of B-2 Spirit pilots that have surpassed the 1,000-hour milestone and currently has the most flying hours of any actively flying B-2 pilot. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Mary-Dale Amison)
