    "THE BLUE LINE" [Image 2 of 6]

    &quot;THE BLUE LINE&quot;

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    11.24.2016

    Courtesy Photo

    88th Air Base Wing

    Electronic Image depicting USAF Office of Special Investigations "Blue Line." (US Air Force Electronic Image by Wm. Barry Caldwell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.24.2016
    Date Posted: 12.28.2016 12:32
    Photo ID: 3079124
    VIRIN: 161124-F-XD793-1001
    Resolution: 1920x2880
    Size: 1.39 MB
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, "THE BLUE LINE" [Image 1 of 6], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    88th ABW
    Wright-Patterson Air Force Base
    OSI
    Wright-Patterson AFB
    Graphic
    Office of Special Investigations
    AFMC
    Wright-Patt
    Air Force Materiel Command
    88 ABW
    88 Air Base Wing
    88th Air Base Wing
    AFLCMC
    Life Cycle
    OSI Blue Line
    OSI Graphic
    Blue Wall

