    AFMC Command Posts [Image 4 of 6]

    AFMC Command Posts

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2016

    Courtesy Photo

    88th Air Base Wing

    Electronic image depicting where personnel in Air Force Specialty Code 1C3X1 may be assigned. Designed for display in 1C3X1 tech school. (US Air Force Electronic Image by Wm. Barry Caldwell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2016
    Date Posted: 12.28.2016 12:32
    Photo ID: 3079116
    VIRIN: 160429-F-XD793-1001
    Resolution: 4320x2820
    Size: 12.11 MB
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFMC Command Posts [Image 1 of 6], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

