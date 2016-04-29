Electronic image depicting where personnel in Air Force Specialty Code 1C3X1 may be assigned. Designed for display in 1C3X1 tech school. (US Air Force Electronic Image by Wm. Barry Caldwell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.29.2016 Date Posted: 12.28.2016 12:32 Photo ID: 3079116 VIRIN: 160429-F-XD793-1001 Resolution: 4320x2820 Size: 12.11 MB Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AFMC Command Posts [Image 1 of 6], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.