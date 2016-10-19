Crew chiefs with the 20th Aircraft Maintenance Unit, 727th Special Operations Aircraft Maintenance Squadron work through the night inspecting and repairing CV-22 Ospreys Oct. 18, 2016 at Cannon Air Force Base, N.M. The 20th Aircraft Maintenance Unit is one of many shops at Cannon that operates 24 hours a day, keeping the 27th Special Operations Wing ready, relevant and resilient any time, any place. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Shelby Kay-Fantozzi/released)
|Date Taken:
|10.19.2016
|Date Posted:
|12.28.2016 11:08
|Photo ID:
|3079069
|VIRIN:
|161019-F-AO466-164
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|10.6 MB
|Location:
|CLOVIS, NM, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Cannon After Dark: Night life with the 20th AMU [Image 1 of 7], by SrA Shelby Kay-Fantozzi, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
