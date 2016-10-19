(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Cannon After Dark: Night life with the 20th AMU [Image 5 of 7]

    Cannon After Dark: Night life with the 20th AMU

    CLOVIS, NM, UNITED STATES

    10.19.2016

    Photo by Senior Airman Shelby Kay-Fantozzi 

    27th Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    20th Aircraft Maintenance Unit crew chiefs with the 727th Special Operations Aircraft Maintenance Squadron prepare to inspect a just-landed CV-22 Osprey Oct. 18, 2016 at Cannon Air Force Base, N.M. The 20th Aircraft Maintenance Unit is one of many shops at Cannon that operates 24 hours a day, keeping the 27th Special Operations Wing ready, relevant and resilient any time, any place. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Shelby Kay-Fantozzi/released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.19.2016
    Date Posted: 12.28.2016 11:08
    Photo ID: 3079063
    VIRIN: 161019-F-AO466-071
    Resolution: 5889x3926
    Size: 9.19 MB
    Location: CLOVIS, NM, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cannon After Dark: Night life with the 20th AMU [Image 1 of 7], by SrA Shelby Kay-Fantozzi, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    CANNON AFB
    AFSOC

