20th Aircraft Maintenance Unit crew chiefs with the 727th Special Operations Aircraft Maintenance Squadron prepare to inspect a just-landed CV-22 Osprey Oct. 18, 2016 at Cannon Air Force Base, N.M. The 20th Aircraft Maintenance Unit is one of many shops at Cannon that operates 24 hours a day, keeping the 27th Special Operations Wing ready, relevant and resilient any time, any place. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Shelby Kay-Fantozzi/released)

Date Taken: 10.19.2016 Date Posted: 12.28.2016 Location: CLOVIS, NM, US This work, Cannon After Dark: Night life with the 20th AMU [Image 1 of 7], by SrA Shelby Kay-Fantozzi, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.