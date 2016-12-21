Community unites after fire destroys Marine’s home

U.S. Marine Staff Sgt. Ruben Barnett, U.S. Naval Consolidated Brig Charleston correctional specialist, and his son, Ruben received gifts from BAE Systems at his new home Dec. 21, 2016. Barnett and his son lost all of their belongings in a house fire the day before Thanksgiving. BAE Systems and Operation Homefront host a campaign called the Joy of Giving where they sponsor a family in need during the holiday season.

