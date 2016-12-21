U.S. Air Force Col. Robert Lyman, Joint Base Charleston commander, left, shakes hands with Ruben Barnett Jr., right, at his new home Dec. 21, 2016. Barnett and his son lost all of their belongings in a house fire the day before Thanksgiving.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.21.2016 Date Posted: 12.28.2016 09:42 Photo ID: 3078850 VIRIN: 161221-F-FU330-028 Resolution: 3710x2469 Size: 2.22 MB Location: CHARLESTON, SC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Community unites after fire destroys Marine’s home [Image 1 of 2], by A1C Kevin West, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.