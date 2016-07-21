New Town Houses in Baumholder

The work on the new Town Houses close to the Baumholder Rheinlander Club makes big progresses. Moving of Stones and roof-work. The house already appears in the bare brickwork. 4 days before Christmas, the construction workers do not stop their constant efforts on the town houses. Smith Barracks, Baumholder, Germany, 20 December 2016 (U.S. Army Photo by Visual Information Specialist Ruediger Hess/Released)

