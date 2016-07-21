(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    New Town Houses in Baumholder [Image 2 of 3]

    New Town Houses in Baumholder

    BAUMHOLDER, GERMANY RHEINLAND-PFALZ, RP, GERMANY

    07.21.2016

    Photo by Ruediger Hess 

    Training Support Activity Europe

    The work on the new Town Houses close to the Baumholder Rheinlander Club makes big progresses. Moving of Stones and roof-work. The house already appears in the bare brickwork. 4 days before Christmas, the construction workers do not stop their constant efforts on the town houses. Smith Barracks, Baumholder, Germany, 20 December 2016 (U.S. Army Photo by Visual Information Specialist Ruediger Hess/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.21.2016
    Date Posted: 12.28.2016 09:11
    Photo ID: 3078848
    VIRIN: 161220-A-MX671-002
    Resolution: 4256x2832
    Size: 4.8 MB
    Location: BAUMHOLDER, GERMANY RHEINLAND-PFALZ, RP, DE
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New Town Houses in Baumholder [Image 1 of 3], by Ruediger Hess, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    New Town Houses in Baumholder
    New Town Houses in Baumholder
    New Town Houses in Baumholder

