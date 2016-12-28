U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Brandon Murrell, 18th Equipment Maintenance Squadron crew chief, performs pre-flight checks on an F-15 Eagle Dec. 28, 2016, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. The 18th EMS performs power-checks on F-15 Eagles before routine flying missions. (U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Lynette M. Rolen/Released)
|Date Taken:
|12.28.2016
|Date Posted:
|12.28.2016 02:45
|Photo ID:
|3078681
|VIRIN:
|161228-F-DD647-2010
|Resolution:
|5120x3407
|Size:
|8.01 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, JAPAN, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 18th EMS, AMXS keep F-15s flying [Image 1 of 3], by SrA Lynette Rolen, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
