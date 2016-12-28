(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    18th EMS, AMXS keep F-15s flying

    18th EMS, AMXS keep F-15s flying

    KADENA AIR BASE, JAPAN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    12.28.2016

    Photo by Senior Airman Lynette Rolen 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jacques Broussard, 18th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, performs operational checks on an F-15 Eagle Dec. 28, 2016, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. Frequent maintenance and operational checks ensure top performance of the F-15 Eagle. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lynette M. Rolen/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 18th EMS, AMXS keep F-15s flying [Image 1 of 3], by SrA Lynette Rolen, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

