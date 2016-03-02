(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Resilience on the Homefront: A POW wife's story [Image 2 of 2]

    Resilience on the Homefront: A POW wife's story

    TUPELO, MS, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2016

    Photo by Randy Martin 

    12th Flying Training Wing

    Col. Carlyle Harris reflects on his experience as a prisoner of war in Vietnam at a monument Feb. 3, 2016, outside Tupelo, MS where his story is portrayed on a plaque near an F-105 Thunderchief like the one he was shot down in on Apr. 4, 1965. Harris was held for more than eight years while his wife raised their three children alone in the U.S.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.03.2016
    Date Posted: 12.27.2016 16:05
    Location: TUPELO, MS, US 
    POW
    Resilience
    Vietnam
    Air Force

