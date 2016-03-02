Resilience on the Homefront: A POW wife's story

Col. Carlyle Harris reflects on his experience as a prisoner of war in Vietnam at a monument Feb. 3, 2016, outside Tupelo, MS where his story is portrayed on a plaque near an F-105 Thunderchief like the one he was shot down in on Apr. 4, 1965. Harris was held for more than eight years while his wife raised their three children alone in the U.S.

