Kuwait-A private moment shared between a deployed father, Sgt. Maj. Carl Goss, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 77th Combat Aviation Brigade, and his daughter just before Christmas Dec. 24.
(Photo by Army Sgt. 1st Class Suzanne Ringle/Released)
|Date Taken:
|12.24.2016
|Date Posted:
|12.27.2016 05:45
|Photo ID:
|3077413
|VIRIN:
|161224-A-WN223-103
|Resolution:
|1920x1080
|Size:
|624.15 KB
|Location:
|KW
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Christmas on Deployment [Image 1 of 4], by SFC Suzanne Ringle, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT