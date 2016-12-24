(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Christmas on Deployment

    Christmas on Deployment

    KUWAIT

    12.24.2016

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Suzanne Ringle 

    77th Combat Aviation Brigade

    Kuwait-A private moment shared between a deployed father, Sgt. Maj. Carl Goss, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 77th Combat Aviation Brigade, and his daughter over video chat just before Christmas Dec. 24.
    (Photo by Army Sgt. 1st Class Suzanne Ringle/Released)

    Date Taken: 12.24.2016
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Christmas on Deployment [Image 1 of 4], by SFC Suzanne Ringle, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

