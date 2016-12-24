Kuwait-A private moment shared between a deployed father, Sgt. Maj. Carl Goss, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 77th Combat Aviation Brigade, and his daughter over video chat just before Christmas Dec. 24.
(Photo by Army Sgt. 1st Class Suzanne Ringle/Released)
|Date Taken:
|12.24.2016
|Date Posted:
|12.27.2016 05:45
|Photo ID:
|3077406
|VIRIN:
|161224-A-WN223-101
|Resolution:
|1920x1080
|Size:
|518.01 KB
|Location:
|KW
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Christmas on Deployment [Image 1 of 4], by SFC Suzanne Ringle, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
