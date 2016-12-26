(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Japanese Prime Minister Arrives in Hawaii for Memorial Visit [Image 2 of 4]

    Japanese Prime Minister Arrives in Hawaii for Memorial Visit

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    12.26.2016

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jay Chu 

    U.S. Pacific Command

    161226-N-DX698-027 JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii (Dec. 26, 2016) Japanese Prime Minister, Shinzo Abe arrives at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam to visit World War II Pearl Harbor Memorial. Abe is the first Japanese prime minister to visit the memorial that honors the service members who sacrificed their life during the attacks. This year marks the 75th anniversary of the Dec. 7, 1941 attacks on Pearl Harbor and Oahu. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jay M. Chu/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.26.2016
    Date Posted: 12.26.2016 17:04
    Photo ID: 3077175
    VIRIN: 161226-N-DX698-027
    Resolution: 4330x2882
    Size: 2.02 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 6
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Japanese Prime Minister Arrives in Hawaii for Memorial Visit [Image 1 of 4], by PO1 Jay Chu, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Japanese Prime Minister Arrives in Hawaii for Memorial Visit
    Japanese Prime Minister Arrives in Hawaii for Memorial Visit
    Japanese Prime Minister Arrives in Hawaii for Memorial Visit
    Japanese Prime Minister Arrives in Hawaii for Memorial Visit

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Japan
    USPACOM
    Navy
    Military
    Air Force
    USFJ
    Indo-Asia Pacific
    PH75

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT