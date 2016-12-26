161226-N-DX698-018 JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii (Dec. 26, 2016) U.S. Pacific Command Commander, Adm. Harry Harris greets Japanese Prime Minister, Shinzo Abe at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. Abe is the first Japanese prime minister to visit the memorial that honors the service members who sacrificed their life during the attacks. This year marks the 75th anniversary of the Dec. 7, 1941 attacks on Pearl Harbor and Oahu. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jay M. Chu/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.26.2016 Date Posted: 12.26.2016 17:04 Photo ID: 3077173 VIRIN: 161226-N-DX698-018 Resolution: 4436x2952 Size: 2.88 MB Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US Web Views: 9 Downloads: 7 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Japanese Prime Minister Arrives in Hawaii for Memorial Visit [Image 1 of 4], by PO1 Jay Chu, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.