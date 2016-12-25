(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    OIR: 'Green Mountain Boys' take to the sky on Christmas Day [Image 1 of 2]

    OIR: 'Green Mountain Boys' take to the sky on Christmas Day

    UNITED STATES

    12.25.2016

    Photo by Senior Airman Tyler Woodward 

    380th Air Expeditionary Wing

    An F-16 Fighting Falcon disconnects from a KC-10 Extender after a successful refueling over Iraq, Dec. 25, 2016. Many pilots wore a traditional red “Santa” hat while flying on Christmas Day. F-16s are providing precision guided close air support during Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve, a multinational effort to weaken and destroy Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant operations in the Middle East region and around the world. (U.S. Air Force photo | Senior Airman Tyler Woodward)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, OIR: 'Green Mountain Boys' take to the sky on Christmas Day [Image 1 of 2], by SrA Tyler Woodward, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

