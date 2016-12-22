(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Dwight D. Eisenhower deployment [Image 1 of 52]

    Dwight D. Eisenhower deployment

    12.22.2016

    Courtesy Photo

    Navy Media Content Services

    161222-N-KJ380-018

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Dec. 22, 2016) Sailors stand by in waiting to receive supplies from the fast combat support ship USNS Arctic (T-AOE 8) in the hangar bay of the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) (Ike) prior to a replenishment-at-sea. Ike, currently deployed as part of the Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group, is conducting naval operations in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national security interests in Europe. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Neo B. Greene III)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.22.2016
    Date Posted: 12.24.2016 00:08
    Photo ID: 3076360
    VIRIN: 161222-N-KJ380-018
    Resolution: 2784x1848
    Size: 924.57 KB
    Location:
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dwight D. Eisenhower deployment [Image 1 of 52], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Dwight D. Eisenhower deployment
    161223-N-WA993-041
    Dwight D. Eisenhower Deployment
    161221-N-MY901-672
    161221-N-MY901-509
    161217-M-WQ703-003
    161217-A-DR853-443
    161217-M-WQ703-014
    161221-N-MY901-088
    Dwight D. Eisenhower deployment
    161223-N-WA993-089
    161221-N-MY901-678
    161221-N-N0901-489
    161217-M-WQ703-007
    161221-N-MY901-677
    Dwight D. Eisenhower deployment
    161221-N-N0901-476
    161221-N-N0901-470
    161221-N-MY901-112
    Dwight D. Eisenhower deployment
    Dwight D. Eisenhower deployment
    Dwight D. Eisenhower deployment
    161221-N-MY901-077
    161218-M-WQ703-009
    161215-M-WQ703-003
    161221-N-N0901-490
    161220-N-TI017-097
    161217-A-DR853-624
    161217-N-TI017-143
    161221-N-N0901-474
    Dwight D. Eisenhower deployment
    Dwight D. Eisenhower deployment
    161221-N-MY901-312
    161221-N-MY901-467
    Dwight D. Eisenhower Deployment
    131216-M-WQ703-004
    161215-M-WQ703-001
    161221-N-MY901-699
    161221-N-TI017-065
    161217-A-DR853-697
    161220-N-TI017-112
    161217-M-WQ703-001
    Dwight D. Eisenhower deployment
    161221-N-MY901-761
    161223-N-WA993-047
    Alligator Dagger
    Dwight D. Eisenhower deployment
    USS John S. McCain on Routine Patrol
    161223-N-WA993-086
    161221-N-MY901-736
    Dwight D. Eisenhower deployment
    161218-M-WQ703-002

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Navy
    CVN 69
    Ike
    Sailor
    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower
    NMCS
    DVIDS Bulk Import

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT