Dwight D. Eisenhower deployment

MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Dec. 22, 2016) Sailors stand by in waiting to receive supplies from the fast combat support ship USNS Arctic (T-AOE 8) in the hangar bay of the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) (Ike) prior to a replenishment-at-sea. Ike, currently deployed as part of the Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group, is conducting naval operations in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national security interests in Europe. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Neo B. Greene III)

