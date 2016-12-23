(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    161223-N-WA993-041 [Image 2 of 52]

    161223-N-WA993-041

    12.23.2016

    Courtesy Photo

    Navy Media Content Services

    161223-N-WA993-041 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Dec. 23, 2016) Capt. Steven Wieman, deputy commander and chief of staff, U.S. Naval Forces, Japan, leads a tour on the flight deck of the Navy's only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). The tour group included a retired Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force rear admiral. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class James Lee/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.23.2016
    Date Posted: 12.24.2016 00:08
    Photo ID: 3076357
    VIRIN: 161223-N-WA993-041
    Resolution: 3120x2229
    Size: 1.85 MB
    Location:
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 161223-N-WA993-041 [Image 1 of 52], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

