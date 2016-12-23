161223-N-WA993-041 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Dec. 23, 2016) Capt. Steven Wieman, deputy commander and chief of staff, U.S. Naval Forces, Japan, leads a tour on the flight deck of the Navy's only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). The tour group included a retired Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force rear admiral. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class James Lee/Released)
