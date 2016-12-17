ALIAMANU MILITARY RESERVATION - FMWR volunteers and eager children watch as snow is delivered to the Winter Wonderland event at Aliamanu Community Center on Dec. 17. (U.S. Army photo by Karen Iwamoto)
|Date Taken:
|12.17.2016
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2016 21:51
|Photo ID:
|3074699
|VIRIN:
|161217-A-ZZ999-002
|Resolution:
|1053x1584
|Size:
|639.16 KB
|Location:
|ALIAMANU MILITARY RESERVATION, HI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Winter Wonderland an annual hit [Image 1 of 2], by Karen Iwamoto, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Winter Wonderland an annual holiday hit
