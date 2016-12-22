(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Winter Wonderland an annual holiday hit

    Winter Wonderland an annual hit

    Photo By Karen Iwamoto | ALIAMANU MILITARY RESERVATION - FMWR volunteers and eager children watch as snow is...... read more read more

    ALIAMANU MILITARY RESERVATION, HI, UNITED STATES

    12.22.2016

    Story by Karen Iwamoto 

    U.S. Army Garrison-Hawaii

    ALIAMANU MILITARY RESERVATION — Families dreaming of a white Christmas in Hawaii converged at the community center, here, for the annual Winter Wonderland event put together by the Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation, or DFMWR.

    The fun began at 8 a.m. on Dec. 17 with Breakfast with Santa, where keiki had their pictures taken with St. Nick, the Grinch and characters from the Disney movie “Frozen,” while enjoying a hot breakfast with their families.

    Afterward, they got to play games, have their face painted, decorate their own Christmas ornaments and make their own greeting cards.

    Snow zone
    But the big draw, as usual, was the snow.

    FMWR transformed a portion of the Aliamanu Community Center’s parking lot into a snow zone where those ages 7 and up could build snowmen, snow castles or just enjoy stomping through it while their parents and younger siblings watched from the sidelines.

    For some of the youngest children in attendance, it would be their first experience with snow. Even parents for whom it was nothing new were nevertheless enthusiastic to share in their kids’ excitement.

    Spc. Justin Donnellan of the 25th Infantry Division’s 3rd Brigade Combat Team, said he grew up in Virginia and remembers holidays filled with lots of snow.

    “I remember falling down and rolling around in the snow,” he said, “and gathering all the snow to make a really, really big snowmen. I think it’s awesome that my son – he’s 5 – gets to play in the snow, and my daughter, she’s only 17 months old, and this is the first time she’s seen snow.”

    Donnellan; his wife, Nicole; their son, Aisen, who was born in Texas; and his daughter, Aspen, who was born here in Hawaii, were among the crowd that had gathered in the parking lot to await the snow delivery.
    Army spouse Amy Abramski brought her 2-year-old daughter Malia to play in the snow. She and Navy spouse April Hernandez took pictures as Malia and Hernandez’s 2-year-old daughter Chloe scooped up bucketfuls of snow.

    “This is the main reason we came,” Abramski admitted.

    Others divided their time between the snow zone, the Hali Hali rides – the mechanical stuffed animals made to be ridden by children between 3 and 9 years old – and hula and musical performances by participants in FMWR’s School for Knowledge, Inspiration, Exploration and Skills, called SKIES Unlimited.

    The festivities wrapped up with a dance and a performance by magician Mark Mauricio of the “Magic in Paradise Show” at the Hale Koa Hotel, whose mixture of illusions and humor kept his young audience entertained.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 12.22.2016
    Date Posted: 12.22.2016 21:51
    Story ID: 218616
    Location: ALIAMANU MILITARY RESERVATION, HI, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Winter Wonderland an annual holiday hit, by Karen Iwamoto, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    holiday
    snow
    Welfare and Recreation
    Winter Wonderland
    DFMWR
    Directorate of Family and Morale
    Aliamanu Military Reservation

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Printable Version

    • LEAVE A COMMENT