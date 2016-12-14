A U.S. Marine Corps AV-8B Harrier with Marine Attack Squadron (VMA) 542 prepares to land on the runway during the Aviation Relocation Training Program at Chitose Air Base, Japan, Dec. 14, 2016. VMA-542 is conducting training at Chitose Air Base in an effort to increase operational readiness between the U.S. Marine Corps and the Japan Air Self Defense Force, improve interoperability and reduce noise concerns of aviation training on local communities by disseminating training locations throughout Japan. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. James A. Guillory)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.14.2016 Date Posted: 12.22.2016 19:55 Photo ID: 3074633 VIRIN: 161214-M-AS959-217 Resolution: 5061x1672 Size: 4.82 MB Location: MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Aviation Training Relocation Program [Image 1 of 3], by Cpl James Guillory, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.