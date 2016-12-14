(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Aviation Training Relocation Program [Image 3 of 3]

    Aviation Training Relocation Program

    MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    12.14.2016

    Photo by Cpl. James Guillory 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Austin Nazworth, a power line technician with Marine Attack Squadron (VMA) 542, conducts a routine pre-flight inspection on an AV-8B Harrier during the Aviation Training Relocation Program at Chitose Air Base, Dec. 14, 2016. JASDF and U.S. Marine Corps aircraft fly daily as part of the ATR. The ATR is an effort to increase operational readiness between the U.S. Marine Corps and the Japan Air Self Defense Force, improve interoperability and reduce noise concerns of aviation training on local communities by disseminating training locations throughout Japan. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. James A. Guillory)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.14.2016
    Date Posted: 12.22.2016 19:55
    Photo ID: 3074629
    VIRIN: 161214-M-AS959-013
    Resolution: 5381x3527
    Size: 9.21 MB
    Location: MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Aviation Training Relocation Program [Image 1 of 3], by Cpl James Guillory, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Chitose
    Tigers
    VMA-542
    ATR

