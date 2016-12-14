U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Austin Nazworth, a power line technician with Marine Attack Squadron (VMA) 542, conducts a routine pre-flight inspection on an AV-8B Harrier during the Aviation Training Relocation Program at Chitose Air Base, Dec. 14, 2016. JASDF and U.S. Marine Corps aircraft fly daily as part of the ATR. The ATR is an effort to increase operational readiness between the U.S. Marine Corps and the Japan Air Self Defense Force, improve interoperability and reduce noise concerns of aviation training on local communities by disseminating training locations throughout Japan. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. James A. Guillory)

Date Taken: 12.14.2016 Location: MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP