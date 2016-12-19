Marines with the I Marine Expeditionary Force select toys for their families during a Christmas toy drive on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., Dec. 19, 2016. The toy drive, known as “Santa’s Workshop,” is a volunteer toy drive supported by the organization Homefront America which helps provide toys for service members and their families for Christmas. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Pfc. Robert Bliss)
|Date Taken:
|12.19.2016
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2016 18:41
|Photo ID:
|3074535
|VIRIN:
|161219-M-WY908-192
|Resolution:
|5760x3240
|Size:
|3.75 MB
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Santa's Workshop [Image 1 of 3], by Pvt Robert Bliss, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
