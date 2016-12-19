(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Santa's Workshop [Image 1 of 3]

    Santa's Workshop

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    12.19.2016

    Photo by Pvt. Robert Bliss 

    I Marine Expeditionary Force

    Marines with the I Marine Expeditionary Force select toys for their families during a Christmas toy drive on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., Dec. 19, 2016. The toy drive, known as “Santa’s Workshop,” is a volunteer toy drive supported by the organization Homefront America which helps provide toys for service members and their families for Christmas. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Pfc. Robert Bliss)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.19.2016
    Date Posted: 12.22.2016 18:41
    Photo ID: 3074535
    VIRIN: 161219-M-WY908-192
    Resolution: 5760x3240
    Size: 3.75 MB
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Santa's Workshop [Image 1 of 3], by Pvt Robert Bliss, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Santa's Workshop
    Santa's Workshop
    Santa's Workshop

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    volunteer
    Christmas
    toy drive
    I MEF
    I Marine Expeditionary Force
    Marines
    Santa’s Workshop
    I Marine Expeditionary Force Headquarters Group
    Homefront America

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT