Marines with the I Marine Expeditionary Force are all smiles as they participate in a Christmas toy drive on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., Dec. 19, 2016. The toy drive, known as “Santa’s Workshop,” is a volunteer toy drive supported by the organization Homefront America which helps provide toys for service members and their families for Christmas. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Pfc. Robert Bliss)

