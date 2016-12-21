Final Flight farewells Phantom

Airmen from the 82nd Aerial Target Squadron, Det. 1 at Holloman Air Force Base, N.M. hosted the final flight of the QF-4 Phantom as part of the Phinal Phlight Ceremony on Dec. 21, 2016. The ceremony commemorated and retired the QF-4 Phantom after 53 years of service to the Air Force. Hundreds of people attended the event, which featured an aerial demonstration, an official ceremony and a "pet-the-jet" event. Detachment 1, 82nd ATS at Holloman is the only QF-4 full-scale aerial target mission in the Department of Defense. Over its many years at Holloman, the QF-4 flew 145 unmanned missions and 70 aircraft were destroyed in service. It flew its last unmanned mission in August 2016 and will be replaced by the QF-16 in 2017.

