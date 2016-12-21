(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Final Flight farewells Phantom

    Final Flight farewells Phantom

    ALAMAGORDO, NM, UNITED STATES

    12.21.2016

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Jeffry Howerton 

    Holloman Air Force Base Public Affairs Office

    Airmen from the 82nd Aerial Target Squadron, Det. 1 at Holloman Air Force Base, N.M. hosted the final flight of the QF-4 Phantom as part of the Phinal Phlight Ceremony on Dec. 21, 2016. The ceremony commemorated and retired the QF-4 Phantom after 53 years of service to the Air Force. Hundreds of people attended the event, which featured an aerial demonstration.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.21.2016
    Date Posted: 12.22.2016 18:27
    Photo ID: 3074500
    VIRIN: 161221-F-II979-170
    Resolution: 1232x820
    Size: 21.23 KB
    Location: ALAMAGORDO, NM, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Final Flight farewells Phantom [Image 1 of 10], by TSgt Jeffry Howerton, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Air Combat Command
    ACC
    Holloman AFB
    Phantom
    QF-4

