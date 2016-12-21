Final Flight farewells Phantom

Airmen from the 82nd Aerial Target Squadron, Det. 1 at Holloman Air Force Base, N.M. hosted the final flight of the QF-4 Phantom as part of the Phinal Phlight Ceremony on Dec. 21, 2016. The ceremony commemorated and retired the QF-4 Phantom after 53 years of service to the Air Force. Hundreds of people attended the event, which featured an aerial demonstration.

