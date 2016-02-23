The 22nd Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron takes a group photo after becoming a fully functional squadron in February 2016, at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey. Senior Airman Ricardo Longarini, 92nd Air Refueling Squadron aviation resource manager, deployed in fall of 2015 to assist in establishing the 22nd EARS. (Courtesy Photo)

