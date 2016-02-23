(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    22nd EARS [Image 1 of 2]

    22nd EARS

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, TURKEY

    02.23.2016

    Courtesy Photo

    92d Air Refueling Wing

    The 22nd Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron takes a group photo after becoming a fully functional squadron in February 2016, at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey. Senior Airman Ricardo Longarini, 92nd Air Refueling Squadron aviation resource manager, deployed in fall of 2015 to assist in establishing the 22nd EARS. (Courtesy Photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.23.2016
    Date Posted: 12.22.2016 12:52
    Photo ID: 3074069
    VIRIN: 160223-F-XX123-001
    Resolution: 960x540
    Size: 152.45 KB
    Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, TR 
    Hometown: HERSHEY, PA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 22nd EARS [Image 1 of 2], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    22nd EARS
    Christmas in Incirlik

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Fairchild Airman one percent within one percent

    TAGS

    Qatar
    Air National Guard
    Turkey
    KC-135 Stratotanker
    service members
    Incirlik
    armed forces
    Air Mobility Command
    SARM
    KC-135
    sacrifice
    18th Air Force
    Airman Magazine
    military
    Air Force
    U.S. Air Force
    92nd Air Refueling Wing
    Air Force Times
    Military Times
    141st Air Refueling Wing
    92nd ARS

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT