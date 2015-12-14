(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Christmas in Incirlik [Image 2 of 2]

    Christmas in Incirlik

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, TURKEY

    12.14.2015

    Courtesy Photo

    92d Air Refueling Wing

    Senior Airman Ricardo Longarini, 92nd Air Refueling Squadron aviation resource manager, celebrates the holiday season with Santa and Mrs. Claus Dec. 14, 2015, at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey. Longarini spent more than four months at Incirlik assisting in setting up the 22nd Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron. (Courtesy Photo)

    Date Taken: 12.14.2015
    Date Posted: 12.22.2016
    Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, TR 
    Hometown: HERSHEY, PA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Christmas in Incirlik [Image 1 of 2], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    22nd EARS
    Christmas in Incirlik

    Fairchild Airman one percent within one percent

