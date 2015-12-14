Senior Airman Ricardo Longarini, 92nd Air Refueling Squadron aviation resource manager, celebrates the holiday season with Santa and Mrs. Claus Dec. 14, 2015, at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey. Longarini spent more than four months at Incirlik assisting in setting up the 22nd Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron. (Courtesy Photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.14.2015 Date Posted: 12.22.2016 12:52 Photo ID: 3074066 VIRIN: 151214-F-XX123-001 Resolution: 2128x1416 Size: 923.79 KB Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, TR Hometown: HERSHEY, PA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Christmas in Incirlik [Image 1 of 2], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.