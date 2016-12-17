(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    310th ESC Soldier partners with Wreaths Across America to honor the Fallen

    310th ESC Soldier partners with Wreaths Across America to honor the Fallen

    INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES

    12.17.2016

    Photo by Capt. Sean Delpech 

    310th Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    Army Reserve Staff Sgt. Bobby L. Scott, from the 310th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary), headquartered at Fort Benjamin Harrison, in Indianapolis, Ind., places a wreath in front of a grave stone at the Crown Hill National Cemetery in Indianapolis, Ind., Dec. 17, 2016. The Wreaths Across America ceremony is held annually on the second or third Saturday in December across the U.S. to honor the fallen.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.17.2016
    Date Posted: 12.22.2016 12:31
    Photo ID: 3074047
    VIRIN: 141212-A-IO181-002
    Resolution: 480x640
    Size: 175.1 KB
    Location: INDIANAPOLIS, IN, US 
    Hometown: LAWRENCE, IN, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 310th ESC Soldier partners with Wreaths Across America to honor the Fallen [Image 1 of 4], by CPT Sean Delpech, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Wreaths Across America
    310th ESC
    310th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary)
    WAA
    Crown Hill National Cemetery

    • LEAVE A COMMENT