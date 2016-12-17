310th ESC Soldier partners with Wreaths Across America to honor the Fallen

Army Reserve Staff Sgt. Bobby L. Scott, from the 310th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary), headquartered at Fort Benjamin Harrison, in Indianapolis, Ind., ready to place a wreath in front of a grave stone at the Crown Hill National Cemetery in Indianapolis, Ind., Dec. 17, 2016. The Wreaths Across America ceremony is held annually on the second or third Saturday in December across the U.S. to honor the fallen.

