AFN Misawa Radio Report, Navy MWR 2026

Misawa, Japan (August 6, 2026) - The Misawa Liberty Center's MWR offers experiences for Misawa Air Base Navy personnel year-round. Misawa Liberty Center's MWR also covers the logistics surrounding their services and experiences. (Recording by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman John Paul Cavada)
|Date Taken:
|08.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2026 21:02
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|93145
|Filename:
|2608/DOD_111886516.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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