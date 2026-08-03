AFN Misawa High Noon, 35th Medical Group 2026

Misawa, Japan (August 6, 2026) - U.S. Air Force dental personnel assigned to the 35th Medical Group help Airmen maintain oral health on July 28th, at Misawa Air Base, Japan. The efforts of the dental personnel in the 35th Medical Group ensure that Airmen are mission ready. (Recording by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman John Paul Cavada)
|Date Taken:
|08.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2026 21:02
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|93144
|Filename:
|2608/DOD_111886510.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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