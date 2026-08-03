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    AFN Misawa High Noon, 35th Medical Group 2026

    AFN Misawa High Noon, 35th Medical Group 2026

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    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    08.05.2026

    Audio by Seaman John Paul Cavada 

    AFN Misawa

    Misawa, Japan (August 6, 2026) - U.S. Air Force dental personnel assigned to the 35th Medical Group help Airmen maintain oral health on July 28th, at Misawa Air Base, Japan. The efforts of the dental personnel in the 35th Medical Group ensure that Airmen are mission ready. (Recording by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman John Paul Cavada)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.05.2026
    Date Posted: 08.05.2026 21:02
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 93144
    Filename: 2608/DOD_111886510.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, AFN Misawa High Noon, 35th Medical Group 2026, by SN John Paul Cavada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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