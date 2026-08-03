Misawa Air Fest 2026 Strongman Competition

Petty Officer 2nd Class Stephanie Contreras reports about a strongman competition that will take place on Misawa Air Base, Japan. This event will take place in conjunction with Misawa Air Fest 2026. (U.S. Navy recording by Petty Officer 2nd Class Stephanie Contreras)
|Date Taken:
|08.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2026 23:00
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|93106
|Filename:
|2608/DOD_111883844.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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