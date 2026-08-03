USS George Washington Port Visit Vietnam

Petty Officer 2nd Class Stephanie Contreras reports about Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington’s (CVN 73) port visit to Vietnam. Homeported in Yokosuka, Japan, the carrier’s visit reinforced the U.S. commitment to regional security and a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy recording by Petty Officer 2nd Class Stephanie Contreras)
|Date Taken:
|08.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2026 23:00
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|93105
|Filename:
|2608/DOD_111883843.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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