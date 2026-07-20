Obon 2026 MRR

Obon is an annual Japanese Buddhist event dedicated to honoring ancestral spirits, which are believed to temporarily return to the physical world to visit living relatives. Families traditionally guide these spirits using lanterns, perform Bon Odori dances, visit ancestral graves, and make food offerings. At the festival's conclusion, floating lanterns are released into bodies of water to guide the spirits back to their realm. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jason De Castro)
|Date Taken:
|07.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2026 01:10
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|93046
|Filename:
|2607/DOD_111874432.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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