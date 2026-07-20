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    Obon 2026 MRR

    Obon 2026 MRR

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    AOMORI, JAPAN

    07.30.2026

    Audio by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jason De Castro 

    AFN Misawa

    Obon is an annual Japanese Buddhist event dedicated to honoring ancestral spirits, which are believed to temporarily return to the physical world to visit living relatives. Families traditionally guide these spirits using lanterns, perform Bon Odori dances, visit ancestral graves, and make food offerings. At the festival's conclusion, floating lanterns are released into bodies of water to guide the spirits back to their realm. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jason De Castro)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.30.2026
    Date Posted: 07.31.2026 01:10
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 93046
    Filename: 2607/DOD_111874432.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: AOMORI, JP
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Obon 2026 MRR, by PO3 Jason De Castro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Misawa
    Obon
    AFN

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