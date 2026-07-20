Misawa Humidity Prevention

Petty Officer 2nd Class Stephanie Contreras reports on humidity in Misawa, Japan. The high levels of humidity can cause fire alarms to go off inside barracks and on base housing. (U.S. Navy recording by Petty Officer 2nd Class Stephanie Contreras)
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.24.2026 01:06
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|92923
|Filename:
|2607/DOD_111860452.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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