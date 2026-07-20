Petty Officer 2nd Class Stephanie Contreras reports on Resolute Dragon 26 a bilateral training exercise between Japan and the U.S. This training is designed to improve coordinate and ensure both countries can respond quicky during a crisis. (U.S. Navy recording by Petty Officer 2nd Class Stephanie Contreras)
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.24.2026 01:06
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|92922
|Filename:
|2607/DOD_111860450.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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