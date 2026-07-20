(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    Resolute Dragon 26

    Resolute Dragon 26

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    07.21.2026

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Stephanie Contreras 

    AFN Misawa

    Petty Officer 2nd Class Stephanie Contreras reports on Resolute Dragon 26 a bilateral training exercise between Japan and the U.S. This training is designed to improve coordinate and ensure both countries can respond quicky during a crisis. (U.S. Navy recording by Petty Officer 2nd Class Stephanie Contreras)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.21.2026
    Date Posted: 07.24.2026 01:06
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 92922
    Filename: 2607/DOD_111860450.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Resolute Dragon 26, by PO2 Stephanie Contreras, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    bilateral
    training
    japan

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio