35th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron High Noon

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U.S. Air Force 35th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron is activated at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 17, 2026. The squadron is the combined effort of both the 13th Fighter Generation Squadron and the 14th Fighter Generation Squadron and will work in unison to achieve the Misawa Air Base's mission set. (U.S. Air Force recording by Senior Airman Adryan Young)