AFN Misawa High Noon, 35th Fighter Wing Change of Command Ceremony 2026

Misawa, Japan (July 23, 2026) - The 35th Fighter Wing conducted their Wing Change of Command Ceremony on July 13th at Misawa Air Base, Japan. The ceremony formally transfers its command authority and reinforces its commitment to accomplishing its mission. (Recording by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman John Paul Cavada)
|Date Taken:
|07.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.23.2026 05:17
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|92894
|Filename:
|2607/DOD_111857613.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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