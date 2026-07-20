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    AFN Misawa High Noon, 35th Fighter Wing Change of Command Ceremony 2026

    AFN Misawa High Noon, 35th Fighter Wing Change of Command Ceremony 2026

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    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    07.22.2026

    Audio by Seaman John Paul Cavada 

    AFN Misawa

    Misawa, Japan (July 23, 2026) - The 35th Fighter Wing conducted their Wing Change of Command Ceremony on July 13th at Misawa Air Base, Japan. The ceremony formally transfers its command authority and reinforces its commitment to accomplishing its mission. (Recording by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman John Paul Cavada)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.22.2026
    Date Posted: 07.23.2026 05:17
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 92894
    Filename: 2607/DOD_111857613.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, AFN Misawa High Noon, 35th Fighter Wing Change of Command Ceremony 2026, by SN John Paul Cavada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Misawa Air Base

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