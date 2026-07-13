Misawa Immersion Tour

Misawa, Japan (July 16, 2026) – The Japan Air Self-Defense Force’s 3rd Air Wing Commander Maj. Gen. Teru Tomikawa, spent the day with Team Misawa during an immersion tour on July 7th at Misawa Air Base, Japan. The immersion tour serves as an opportunity for Airmen and Japan Air-Self Defense Force personnel to share ideas and strengthen interoperability. (Recording by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman John Paul Cavada)
|Date Taken:
|07.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.16.2026 19:36
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|92823
|Filename:
|2607/DOD_111845190.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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