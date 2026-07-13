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    Misawa Immersion Tour

    Misawa Immersion Tour

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    JAPAN

    07.13.2026

    Audio by Seaman John Paul Cavada 

    AFN Misawa

    Misawa, Japan (July 16, 2026) – The Japan Air Self-Defense Force’s 3rd Air Wing Commander Maj. Gen. Teru Tomikawa, spent the day with Team Misawa during an immersion tour on July 7th at Misawa Air Base, Japan. The immersion tour serves as an opportunity for Airmen and Japan Air-Self Defense Force personnel to share ideas and strengthen interoperability. (Recording by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman John Paul Cavada)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.13.2026
    Date Posted: 07.16.2026 19:36
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 92823
    Filename: 2607/DOD_111845190.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Misawa Immersion Tour, by SN John Paul Cavada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    JASDF 3rd Wing
    tour
    base

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