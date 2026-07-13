Col. Paul Davidson Fini Flight

U.S. Air Force Col. Paul Davidson, 35th Fighter Wing commander, takes his fini flight in Misawa Air Base, Japan, July, 11, 2026. A fini flight is a long-standing Air Force tradition that celebrates a pilot's final flight with a unit before departing. (U.S. Air Force recording by Senior Airman Adryan Young)
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.16.2026 03:16
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|92809
|Filename:
|2607/DOD_111843276.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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