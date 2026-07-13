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    Col. Paul Davidson Fini Flight

    Col. Paul Davidson Fini Flight

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    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    07.15.2026

    Audio by Senior Airman Adryan Young 

    AFN Misawa

    U.S. Air Force Col. Paul Davidson, 35th Fighter Wing commander, takes his fini flight in Misawa Air Base, Japan, July, 11, 2026. A fini flight is a long-standing Air Force tradition that celebrates a pilot's final flight with a unit before departing. (U.S. Air Force recording by Senior Airman Adryan Young)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2026
    Date Posted: 07.16.2026 03:16
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 92809
    Filename: 2607/DOD_111843276.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Col. Paul Davidson Fini Flight, by SrA Adryan Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    35th Fighter Wing
    Fini Flight
    celebration
    Misawa Air Base

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