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    AFN Misawa Radio Report, 35th Security Forces Squadron Live Explosives Detection Training 2026

    AFN Misawa Radio Report, 35th Security Forces Squadron Live Explosives Detection Training 2026

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    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    07.09.2026

    Audio by Seaman John Paul Cavada 

    AFN Misawa

    Misawa, Japan (July 10, 2026) - The 35th Security Forces Squadron conducted live explosives detection training alongside their military working dog team on June 24th at Misawa Air Base, Japan. The live explosives detection training is an opportunity for the military working dog team to improve their skills in detecting explosive hazards within operational environments. (Recording by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman John Paul Cavada)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.09.2026
    Date Posted: 07.10.2026 03:08
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 92723
    Filename: 2607/DOD_111832199.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, AFN Misawa Radio Report, 35th Security Forces Squadron Live Explosives Detection Training 2026, by SN John Paul Cavada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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