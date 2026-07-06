AFN Misawa Radio Report, Space Warning Squadron Detachment Four Connection Tour 2026

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Misawa, Japan (July 10, 2026) - The Chief Master Sergeant of the Space Force, John F. Bentivegna, visited Misawa's Space Warning Squadron on June 10th at Misawa Air Base, Japan. This connection is a firsthand look at operational needs and the achievements of Misawa's Space Warning Squadron, Detachment Four. (Recording by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman John Paul Cavada)