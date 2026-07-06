AFN Misawa High Noon, 35th Security Forces Live Explosives Detection Training 2026

Misawa, Japan (July 10, 2026) - The 35th Security Forces Squadron conducted live explosives detection training alongside their military working dog team on June 24th at Misawa Air Base, Japan. The live explosives detection training is an opportunity for the military working dog team to improve their skills in detecting explosive hazards within operational environments. (Recording by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman John Paul Cavada)
|Date Taken:
|07.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.10.2026 03:08
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|92721
|Filename:
|2607/DOD_111832178.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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