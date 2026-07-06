AFN Misawa High Noon, Space Warning Squadron Detachment Four Connection Tour 2026

Misawa, Japan (July 10, 2026) - The Chief Master Sergeant of the Space Force, John F. Bentivegna, visited Misawa's Space Warning Squadron on June 10th at Misawa Air Base, Japan. This connection showcases a firsthand look at operational needs and the achievements of Misawa's Space Warning Squadron, Detachment Four. (Recording by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman John Paul Cavada)
|Date Taken:
|07.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.10.2026 03:08
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|92720
|Filename:
|2607/DOD_111832177.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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