Mayor For the Day

Misawa City mayor Yoshinori Kohiyama visits Misawa Air Base to serve alongside the 35th Fighter Wing as its honorary commander for the day at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 8, 2026. The annual event provides an opportunity to strengthen the close relationship between the base and the local community. ( U.S. Air Force recording by Senior Airman Adryan Young)
|Date Taken:
|07.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.10.2026 02:11
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|92716
|Filename:
|2607/DOD_111832098.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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