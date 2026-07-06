Mayor For the Day

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/92716" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

Misawa City mayor Yoshinori Kohiyama visits Misawa Air Base to serve alongside the 35th Fighter Wing as its honorary commander for the day at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 8, 2026. The annual event provides an opportunity to strengthen the close relationship between the base and the local community. ( U.S. Air Force recording by Senior Airman Adryan Young)