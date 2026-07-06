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    Mayor For the Day

    Mayor For the Day

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    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    07.09.2026

    Audio by Senior Airman Adryan Young 

    AFN Misawa

    Misawa City mayor Yoshinori Kohiyama visits Misawa Air Base to serve alongside the 35th Fighter Wing as its honorary commander for the day at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 8, 2026. The annual event provides an opportunity to strengthen the close relationship between the base and the local community. ( U.S. Air Force recording by Senior Airman Adryan Young)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.09.2026
    Date Posted: 07.10.2026 02:11
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 92716
    Filename: 2607/DOD_111832098.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Mayor For the Day, by SrA Adryan Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Misawa City
    Misawa Air Base
    cooperation
    35th Fighter Wing

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