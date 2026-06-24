AFN Misawa High Noon, Mayor for a day 2026

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Misawa, Japan (June 26, 2026) - U.S. Air Force Col. Paul Davidson, 35th Fighter Wing commander, and his wife participated in the mayor for a day tradition on June 16, 2026. The purpose of the tradition is to celebrate departing base leaders and to strengthen the relationship between the base and the local community. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jason De Castro)