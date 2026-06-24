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    AFN Misawa High Noon, Mayor for a day 2026

    AFN Misawa High Noon, Mayor for a day 2026

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    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    06.25.2026

    Audio by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jason De Castro 

    AFN Misawa

    Misawa, Japan (June 26, 2026) - U.S. Air Force Col. Paul Davidson, 35th Fighter Wing commander, and his wife participated in the mayor for a day tradition on June 16, 2026. The purpose of the tradition is to celebrate departing base leaders and to strengthen the relationship between the base and the local community. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jason De Castro)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.25.2026
    Date Posted: 06.26.2026 03:02
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 92464
    Filename: 2606/DOD_111801093.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Misawa High Noon, Mayor for a day 2026, by PO3 Jason De Castro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    community engagement
    35th Figher Wing
    Misawa Air Base

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