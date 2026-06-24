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    AFN Misawa High Noon, America Day 2026

    AFN Misawa High Noon, America Day 2026

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    MISAWA, JAPAN

    06.21.2026

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Adriones Johnson 

    AFN Misawa

    Misawa, Japan (June 26, 2026) - Petty Officer 2nd Class Adriones Johnson reports on the America Day 2026 festival that celebrates the partnership between the U.S. and Japan and is held outside the main gate of Misawa Airbase. U.S. Navy Capt. Jeremy N Lyon, commanding officer of Naval Air Facility (NAF) Misawa spoke about the event in an interview. ( Audio by U.S. Navy Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Adriones Johnson)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.21.2026
    Date Posted: 06.26.2026 02:28
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 92462
    Filename: 2606/DOD_111801068.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: MISAWA, JP
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, AFN Misawa High Noon, America Day 2026, by PO2 Adriones Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Misawa
    Misawa Air Base
    America Day 2026

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