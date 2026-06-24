AFN Misawa High Noon, America Day 2026

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Misawa, Japan (June 26, 2026) - Petty Officer 2nd Class Adriones Johnson reports on the America Day 2026 festival that celebrates the partnership between the U.S. and Japan and is held outside the main gate of Misawa Airbase. U.S. Navy Capt. Jeremy N Lyon, commanding officer of Naval Air Facility (NAF) Misawa spoke about the event in an interview. ( Audio by U.S. Navy Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Adriones Johnson)